



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Holland America cruise ship, one with sick passengers and crew, the other with healthy people on board, have cleared the Panama Canal and are heading north.

The ships, the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, are heading to South Florida, but it is not known where or when they will be able to dock.

“The US Coast Guard has indicated that the ships will not be authorized to enter US waters until a Plan is submitted and approved,” according to Broward Commissioner Udine on Twitter.

Port Everglades tweeted out that “Holland American must submit a plan prior to arrival that addresses a long list of Unified Command requirements for entry into a Port.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis released a lengthy statement concerned about the Zaandam possibly docking at Port Everglades.

“I have been provided no information regarding any plans on how all the sick people on the ship will be handled, particularly when we are amid on our health crisis here with thousands of people already testing positive for the deadly and contagious COVID-19 virus in the tri-county area,” the mayor’s statement read. “I personally would prefer the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security find a better plan than to bring the Zaandam to a community already experiencing a rapidly increasing spread of COVID-19. Our healthcare system could be extremely burdened by the time the ship arrives.”

Trantalis then called on the Trump administration to create a plan, in coordination with him and local leaders, to find the most suitable location for the Zaandam and its passengers.

The cruise line confirmed the Zaandam had two individuals test positive for the coronavirus and four people have died. The company has not confirmed whether or not the four deaths were related to COVID-19.

A total of 189 people — 73 guests and 116 crew members — on board the Zaandam are suffering from flu-like symptoms as of late Sunday night, according to a statement from Holland America.

Healthy passengers were transferred from the Zaandam to the Rotterdam on Saturday. The Rotterdam also transferred medical supplies and medical personnel to the Zaandam.

For those with family members on board, they can call the following numbers for information: 1-877-425-2231 or 1-206-626-7398.

