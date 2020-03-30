



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has issued a new order to close all gyms and pools at condos and apartments across the county in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, some people are not taking this seriously and they are not practicing social distancing,” the mayor said in his daily video update.

As a result, the order extends to all gyms and pools serving 10 people or less, which was the social distancing recommendation the mayor had previously pushed.

Gimenez added that he’s been hearing of large gatherings at golf courses that had been ordered closed.

“Closed golf courses cannot become open parks,” he said. “If you need to go out and walk your dog or get fresh air, that’s fine, but you must practice social distancing and stay six feet away from others.”

The mayor went on to add that going grocery shopping doesn’t mean residents should take an entourage.

“You shouldn’t take a carload of people with you,” he said. “One or two people going to the store from one household should be enough.”

Lastly, the mayor said officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to enforce the countywide social distancing rules for operating businesses.

“We will shut down those businesses that are not marking locations so that people stay at least six feet apart,” he said.

