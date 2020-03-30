CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Health News, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 a.m. on March 30, 2020.

FLORIDA:  4,950 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 4,768,  Non-Residents:  82
  • Deaths: 60
  • Hospitalizations: 633
  • 48 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • People Tested: 50,528
  • Negative Test Results:  44,048 negative test results = 9.6% positive

MIAMI-DADE:  1,472 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 1,448, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 23
  • Deaths: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 100

BROWARD: 1,012 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 992, Non-Residents: 20
  • Deaths: 11
  • Hospitalizations: 102

MONROE: 23 confirmed cases

  • Residents: 20, Non-Residents: 3
  • Deaths: 0
  • Hospitalizations: 4

UNITED STATES: 143,055 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 2,513 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
  • Recovered: 4,865

 AROUND THE WORLD: 735,560 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 34,830
  • Recovered: 156,380
  • 177 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask 
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Comments