MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 a.m. on March 30, 2020.
FLORIDA: 4,950 confirmed cases
- Residents: 4,768, Non-Residents: 82
- Deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations: 633
- 48 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
- People Tested: 50,528
- Negative Test Results: 44,048 negative test results = 9.6% positive
MIAMI-DADE: 1,472 confirmed cases
- Residents: 1,448, Residents Not in Florida: 1, Non-Residents: 23
- Deaths: 3
- Hospitalizations: 100
BROWARD: 1,012 confirmed cases
- Residents: 992, Non-Residents: 20
- Deaths: 11
- Hospitalizations: 102
MONROE: 23 confirmed cases
- Residents: 20, Non-Residents: 3
- Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 4
UNITED STATES: 143,055 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 2,513 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.
- Recovered: 4,865
AROUND THE WORLD: 735,560 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 34,830
- Recovered: 156,380
- 177 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
