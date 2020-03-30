



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s back to school for students in Miami-Dade and Broward, but it won’t be in the classroom.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the school districts in both counties to initiate online instruction.

In Miami-Dade, students and teachers will begin their second week of distance learning online.

Also, “grab and go” meals will be distributed at 50 school sites throughout the district.

On Monday, meals will be served between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Beginning Tuesday, meals will only be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. so as not to interrupt the virtual instruction day.

For a list of sites, go to covid19.dadeschools.net.

In Broward, online learning begins Monday.

Students will report to class by signing in to sso.browardschools.com.

Distribution of breakfast and lunch will also resume.

“Grab and Go” meals will be offered at 47 schools throughout the district.

For a list of those schools and more information, go to browardschools.com.

