BOCA RATON (CBSMiami/AP) — An elderly woman was saved by two Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies after her car crashed into canal in Boca Raton.
The PBSO said in a Facebook post the woman was trapped in her car, which was submerging into the water.
Two sheriff deputies got in the water and pulled the woman out.
Images of the incident shared by the sheriff’s office show a red car almost fully submerged with the front passenger door open and a woman sitting on the banks of the canal after the rescue.
Officials did not say what caused the crash.
