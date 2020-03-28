



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tri-Rail is cutting back on its daily schedules and offering free rides since fewer people are using its train amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new reduced schedule is in effect starting Saturday, March 28.

Tri-Rail will temporarily offer an 18-train schedule every two hours starting at 4:17 a.m. on weekdays. On weekends, 12 trains will be running with three-hour frequency starting at 5:17 a.m.

In addition, all trips are now free so tickets or passes are not required.

An updated schedule is on their website or call 1-800-874-7245 for more information.

Earlier this week, Brightline indefinitely suspended all of its train service.