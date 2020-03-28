



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens is the latest city to announce a nightly curfew in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, the curfew is in affect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

Miami Gardens police will be deployed across central points in the community to maintain order and enforce the curfew.

The city is also prohibiting any gatherings of more than five people in order to stop the spread of the disease.

All residents are urged to stay inside unless you need to conduct limited essential business.

Miami Gardens is the latest in a long list of South Florida cities enacting overnight curfews.

All the curfews include exceptions for work and seeking medical attention.

