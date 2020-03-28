



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Many businesses are closing down and people are getting laid off during the coronavirus pandemic, but one South Florida company is actually working overtime and hiring new employees because they are making a highly sought after item — toilet paper.

Videos and photos being posted on social media show store shelves, which are usually stocked with toilet paper, completely empty.

However, the South Florida Tissue Paper Company in Miami Gardens is on a roll.

“People are quarantined and want to have the essentials: food, water toilet paper,” said Juan Corzo, the company’s president.

The family-owned business has manufactured toilet paper since 1997. Not only are they giving their employees overtime, they’ve also hired 15 people in the last 10 days. Demand has grown by 550%.

“We’ve definitely had a huge demand for toilet paper,” said Corzo. “We’ve been doing a lot of overtime, opening up weekends, 2 shifts to 3 shifts, trying to do the hardest we can to get as much product as we can out the door.”

The company usually produces 120,000 rolls a day. Now they’re producing 220,000. Some orders might be 3 or 4 months backed up, but at the end of the day, this company just wants to do their part.

“We’re doing the best we can to get toilet paper out,” said Corzo. “Everybody stay safe, we’re in a crisis. Stay in quarantine and be as safe as possible as you can.”

Despite the high demand, companies who make toilet paper like Procter & Gamble and Georgia Pacific have said there is no shortage and it just takes time to restock the store shelves.