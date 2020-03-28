



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim, California will stay closed until further notice due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

A statement from the company Friday read in part:

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

The statement also added that hourly staff would be paid through April 18.

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.”

The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Click here to read the full statement:

Universal Orlando said earlier this week that it would extend its closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.