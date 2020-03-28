



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus has now claimed the lives of three people in Miami-Dade, as of Saturday afternoon, and eleven in Broward, the largest in the state.

As of the noon update from the Florida Department of Health, there are 3,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 54 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, the total number of cases for residents is 981, the largest in the state. The total is 1,003 when non-Florida residents are added in. The age range spans from 3 to 99 and the average age of those infected is 47.

More men are also getting ill. 588 men in Miami-Dade compared to 405 women.

Breaking down the numbers in Broward County, there are a total of 795 resident cases. The age range spans from 0 to 97 and the average age of those infected is 48. In Broward, more me are getting ill. 438 men compared to 302.

In Monroe, the numbers are lower. 18 residents are ill between the ages of 19 and 80. The average age of those infected is 52 and there are 11 men sick compared to 9 women. There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in Monroe County.