



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Infectious Disease Specialist from Florida International University, Dr. Aileen Marty, takes time to answer some questions related to the coronavirus.

Here are some of the questions she tackled. Dr. Marty’s answers are abbreviated in this text. You may click here to watch the full Q&A video.

1. Why is the US now the epicenter of the pandemic?

“We have large urban areas where a virus can concentrate.”

2. What is important to know how COVID-19 is affecting children?

“Children have a lower risk of having a severe, critical disease. A can get it and not necessarily show symptoms, but a child can be contagious to everybody else.”

3. Is Chloroquine a useful drug in treating COVID-19?

“We have known for a long time that Chloroquine, which was initially used in humans for malaria, has very interesting effects on certain viruses.”

“Chloroquine has been used on millions of people. Overall, it is a safe drug, with overall safe effects.”

4. Can we defeat COVID-19 before developing a vaccine?

“We were able to end the Ebola outbreak in West Africa without an anti-viral and without a vaccine.”

“We need to get rid of this outbreak by using the same kind of public health measures we used in Africa and the health measures being extremely effective in China, South Korea, and Singapore.

Watch the entire Q&A in its entirety here:

