



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mondays are getting a little sweeter for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, plus there’s a Taco Tuesday surprise for the rest of the country coming this week.

First we start with the sweets.

Starting Monday March 30, which happens to be National Doctors Day, Krispy Kreme is giving healthcare professionals a dozen free glazed doughnuts.

Healthcare professionals simply have to show their employee ID to get a dozen of their Original Glazed doughnuts.

This promotion will continue every Monday through National Nurses Week on May 11.

Krispy Kreme is also expanding the deal to all customers, regardless of profession. Anyone can get a free dozen Original Glazed added to any order of a dozen doughnuts.

“We’re going to help our customers share joy with their neighbors, because being separated doesn’t mean we can’t be sweet,” said a company statement.

After chowing down on those doughnuts Monday, check out the Taco Tuesday deal being offered by Taco Bell on March 31.

The company is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America. That’s right, everyone.

It’s for drive-thru only and there’s no purchase necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it is a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

It’s one of many initiatives underway to promote COVID-19 safety for both employees and customers.

The fast food Mexican chain is also donating one million dollars to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

The timing is important with some kids missing government lunch programs with schools closed.

Taco Bell customers can help by rounding up the total on their meal receipts to support No Kid Hungry.

Taco Bell expects to give away at least one million tacos, but the deal is not available for delivery and it is only good while supplies last.

Other companies showing appreciation to healthcare workers included Crocs, which is delivering shoes to hospitals and other facilities.

Starbucks is also giving healthcare workers and others on the frontline a free tall brewed or iced coffee until May 3.