MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach announced Saturday it will now permit restaurants to continue to operate their kitchens after midnight, for delivery services only.
A curfew in the city is still in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic and officials warn that “any violation of the aforementioned emergency measures would subject the individual or business entity to criminal penalties.”
Officials urge residents to visit www.MiamiBeachFl.gov/coronavirus to keep updated with the city’s most updated information.
