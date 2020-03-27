



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Gables is the latest city to announce a nightly curfew in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Friday night, it will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

The executive order, issued by Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli, notes there are a few exemptions.

Police, fire, and other government workers providing a service will be allowed out as will people who are going to or coming home from work.

Also exempt, people who are traveling to seek medical attention.

Read: Executive Order For Curfew

The City of Miami is also enacting a curfew Friday night at 11 p.m.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER