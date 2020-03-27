CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In these times of dealing with all of the uncertainties, many are finding the best medicine for dealing with the stress just might be music.

Whether it’s a soulful concert by indy artist James Blake in his living room via Instagram Live or singer Chris Martin taking requests while playing his piano at home, the music world is reacting in the best way they know – on all social platforms.

Singer Neal Diamond was a little bolder recently when he reached out on social media with a message to fans that he changed up the lyrics to his classic Sweet Caroline to be relevant for the times.

Fans of the Great White Way can get their fill of the theater world and performances

BroadwayWorld is a theatre news website based in New York City that publishes daily coverage of Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional, and international theatre productions.

Broadway Producer and Director Richard Jay-Alexander said it’s filled with everything a true fan of live theatre will love.

“It’s like one-stop shopping, I leave it up all day and spend a good two to three hours there because it’s fast, it’s like a clipping service of chat shows with broadway personalities, you can watch the Rosie show if you missed it on Sunday night,” he said.

The Rosie show he’s referring to is 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O’Donnell in a one-night-only return of the legendary “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”.

It’s a fundraiser for The Actors Fund in order to help in this time of crisis.

If you’re a fan of classical music, Miami Beach’s New World Symphony and it’s director, Michael Tilson Thomas, will be curating a series of archival broadcasts. From digital moderated discussions with guest artists, masterclasses and concerts to classical music on streaming platforms.

Members of the YouTube Symphony Orchestra (YTSO) rehearse under the direction of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas at the Juilliard School in New York, April 14, 2009. The YouTube Symphony Orchestra, an international orchestra of some 90 musicians who auditioned on the YouTube video-sharing website will perform at New York’s Carnegie Hall on 15 April. Hailing from more than 30 countries, members of the YTSO have been practicing for the concert at home and receiving online tutorials from some of the world’s top musicians. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

“The impulse to share is real,” said New World Symphony President Howard Herring. “We are doing that online. We will be releasing a good number of wall casts concerts and our own fellows playing in a series called ‘Live from a Living Room. All the info will be nws.edu.”

The British poet William Congreve wrote “Music hath charms to sooth a savage breast,” so let’s let it soothe all of us now as we continue to be “safe at home.”

