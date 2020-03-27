MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys is now enforcing its closure to tourists to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Checkpoints have been set up on US1 near the end of the 18-mile stretch and on Card Sound Road past Ocean Reef.
“We’ve set up a checkpoint here (US 1) so that we can enforce our message that as much as we love to welcome visitors, this is not the time,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers. “We’re trying to do our best to control the spread of this virus. Both among visitors who come and interact with each other here, as well as between visitors and our residents, we feel the sooner we can enforce social distancing the sooner we’ll get through this.”
Only those who live or work in the county, or those making deliveries, will be let through the checkpoints. They will have to show proof.
The Keys closed to visitors last Sunday just days after shutting down all hotels, motels and short-term rentals.
