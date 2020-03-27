



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away. A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.

The ship is currently off the coast of Panama with 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board. Three hundred and five of those passengers are U.S. citizens and some are from Broward County.

The company states there have been 53 guests and 85 crew who are ill with flu-like symptoms. Thursday, “a number of patients with respiratory symptoms were tested for COVID-19 and two individuals tested positive,” said the company in a statement.

The Zaandam rendezvoused with its sister ship Rotterdam Thursday night in order to transfer medical supplies, COVID-19 testing kits, and additional medical staff to the Zaandam.

In addition, passengers who are healthy are being moved from the Zaandam to the Rotterdam following strict protocols developed in conjunction with the CDC.

Guests over 70 years old get priority. Once all healthy passengers are on the Rotterdam, they will continue to remain in their staterooms.

Anyone who is sick on the Zaandam, will remain on that ship.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

There are four doctors and four nurses on the Zaandam and two doctors and four nurses on the Rotterdam.

Zaandam departed Buenos Aires on March 7, prior to Holland America’s March 17 decision to suspend its global cruise operations for 30 days. The voyage was scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile, on March 21. No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile, where guests were initially told they could disembark for flights but were not permitted to.

The ship was at anchor for several days in Valparaiso, Chile, while it took on more provisions and fuel before departing for Fort Lauderdale.

For those with family members on board, they can call the following numbers for information: 877-425-2231 or 206-626-7398.