MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting the first coronavirus related death in Miami-Dade.   It’s not known yet who or where the person died.

The latest numbers released Friday show an additional 90 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade, for a total of 744. That’s the highest number in the state.

In Broward, there are 91 new cases Friday, for a total of 596.

In Monroe County, the number of cases is holding at 14.

Statewide, there is now a total of 2,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

