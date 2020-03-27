



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after implementing a safer-at-home order, Miami-Dade County is requiring all essential businesses that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic to clearly alert people of the required six-feet spacing between individuals.

In a new Executive Order issued Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the Order applies to all public sites, including pick-up and take-out areas at restaurants, as well as employee breakrooms and common-use areas.

The Order states all sites should have markings on their floors or some other visible means to alert people to stay six feet apart.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will be monitoring construction sites, restaurant pick-up windows, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses to make sure everyone is abiding.

Mayor Gimenez urges everyone to continue to take personal responsibility. Everyone should act as if they are infected with COVID-19 and remain at home as much as possible to avoid transmitting this virus.

Gimenez issued a countywide “Safer at Home” Executive Order on Thursday, which is also being strictly enforced.

“What we want is people to pretend they have the virus and stay at home, except for essential services like grocery, pharmacy and take-out food counters. That is the only way we can control the spread of the virus. So stay safer at home,” said Mayor Gimenez.

Most people on the street said they have been staying home.

“I have stayed at home for the past three days. I am glad we all now have to shelter at home,” said Diana.

“We have to think about everybody,”said Vivian Arango.

While residents are urged to stay home, the order does not prevent people from leaving their homes to go to the grocery store, pharmacy, doctor’s office, healthcare appointments, gas station, exercise or other essential activities.

