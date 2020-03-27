



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Life is put on hold for people across South Florida and the rest of the country, but for high school and college seniors this is an especially challenging time. Social distancing means the cancellation of special events and memories and even leaves some uncertain of their futures.

Schools and colleges across the nation are closed and social gathering limited.

“I think it’s still hard to grasp,” says Drake University Women’s basketball star, Becca Hittner. “It was probably one of the hardest moments of my sports career.”

Her division conference and NCAA tournament dreams were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Instead of playing her final games as a senior on the hardwood, she’s now preparing for a possible pro career on her childhood home’s court.

“This was our last shot to go out with a bang. We didn’t even get the opportunity to do that. It’s just kind of hard as a senior to know that you can’t come back,” said Hittner.

For Paetience Lewis, her senior year at Middle College High School in Memphis is now hanging in the balance.

“Just worried. We don’t know like what’s next,” she said. “I’m feeling scared and sad kinda because I don’t know if they’re going to cancel all our senior activities like our senior trip, class day, graduation and prom.

High school and college seniors across the nation are fearing they’ve already seen their last school days, but without the typical memories or proper goodbyes that come with it.

Psychologist Karen Rogers says it’s important for parents to acknowledge the sense of loss students may be feeling.

“A lot of teenagers and young adults are feeling like this isn’t fair that they should be able to have these experiences. They’re frustrated, they’re angry, they’re disappointed,” explained Dr. Rogers.

However, she says, do your best to still celebrate those moments.

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Drive-Through Testing Locations

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER