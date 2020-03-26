Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brightline has temporarily stopped service due to the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension could last for months.
“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months. Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard in a statement.
The company said it has laid off 250 out of more than 300 of its workers.
They said they hope to rehire them once they resume service, but they did not say when they expected that to happen.
