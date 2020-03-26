CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brightline, Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brightline has temporarily stopped service due to the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension could last for months.

“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months. Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard in a statement.

The company said it has laid off 250 out of more than 300 of its workers.

They said they hope to rehire them once they resume service, but they did not say when they expected that to happen.

Comments