OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Six people have been injured following an Opa-locka crash that involved nine vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.

According to the Opa Locka Police Department, the accident happened at NW 27 Ave. and NW 135 St.

(Source: Opa Locka Police)

Of the six injured, police said two were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.

An occupant in the Miami-Dade Fire Department engine was also taken to the hospital by ground. Police said the occupant was not in critical conditional.

(Source: Opa Locka Police)

As a result of the multi-vehicle crash, all lanes are closed northbound and southbound on NW 27 Ave. from NW 132 St. to Opa-locka Blvd.

