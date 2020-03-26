Comments
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – Six people have been injured following an Opa-locka crash that involved nine vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.
According to the Opa Locka Police Department, the accident happened at NW 27 Ave. and NW 135 St.
Of the six injured, police said two were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts.
An occupant in the Miami-Dade Fire Department engine was also taken to the hospital by ground. Police said the occupant was not in critical conditional.
As a result of the multi-vehicle crash, all lanes are closed northbound and southbound on NW 27 Ave. from NW 132 St. to Opa-locka Blvd.
You must log in to post a comment.