FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Following Broward County, Miami-Dade County has issued a “Safer at Home” order to contain the spread of coronavirus.
All visitors and residents are urged to remain in their homes other than to engage in essential activities.
Emergency Order 12-20, was issued Thursday afternoon.
Click here to read the emergency order.
The order is now in effect.
