MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Parks has #ThePlayground.
It lets users experience some of the county’s parks virtually, and from a distance, during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first post features Zoo Miami on the park system’s Instagram page.
Ongoing live-streamed and virtual activities and adventures will be featured across Miami-Dade County’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages to help people stay active and engaged while practicing social distancing due to COVID-19.
New segments will be introduced weekly and will showcase topics ranging from behind the scenes experiences with Miami-Dade County Parks’ staff, workout routines, arts and crafts, and more.
Viewers will also get special insights into Miami-Dade County’s Heritage Parks, beaches, coastal areas, and preserves, including the Deering Estate, Redland Fruit & Spice Park, and Miami EcoAdventures.
