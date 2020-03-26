MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two cruise ships with 30 sick people on board plan to dock at PortMiami.
Those who are sick are crew members on the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, they have flu-like symptoms.
Both ships sail for Costa Cruises, which is owned by Doral-based Carnival Corporation.
Only crew members are on board the ships. Passengers were offloaded after at least eight on them tested positive for COVID-19.
PortMiami said they are waiting on word from the US Coast Guard as to if and when the ships can dock.
State and county health leaders have not said if or where the crew members will be tested or treated.
