BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A Broward doctor has become the first South Florida medical professional to die from the coronavirus.
A medical examiner with the county confirmed to CBS4 that Dr. Alex Hsu succumbed to the disease.
No other details were given.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports Hsu was an internist in Margate, having been a licensed doctor in Florida for the past 35 years.
