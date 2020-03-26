CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.

In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we are keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on March 26, 2020.

FLORIDA: 1,682 confirmed cases

  • 1,867 Florida residents
  • 23 deaths
  • Broward: 412
  • Miami-Dade: 491
  • Monroe: 11
  • 47 out of 67 counties reporting confirmed cases
  • 23,700+ people tested
  • 1,581 pending test results
  • 20,165 negative test results

UNITED STATES:

  • 69,197 across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
  • 1,046 deaths in US states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.

 AROUND THE WORLD

  • 175 countries/regions affected
  • More than 480,400+ infected around the world
  • More than 21,570+ deaths

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

