



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Known for their music, Latin flare, restaurants, hotels and generosity, Miami’s power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan are doing their part to help the community during one of our darkest times.

“When something bad happens you learn about a lot of things. And one thing we are learning is we are all the same. And it’s gonna affect poor people, rich people I think we’re gonna go through tough times,” said Emilio Estefan.

Tough times affecting us all with no discrimination.

Estefan Enterprises one of the thousands of companies feeling the coronavirus effect they too were forced to close the doors to all their restaurants and hotels from Orlando to Vero Beach and South Florida leaving close to a thousand employees without jobs.

“These people have been with us over 35 years and when the whole thing happened Gloria and said oh my

God how we can help?” said Estefan.

They partnered with CVS Health to temporarily employ 300 of their employees.

“We have probably 1,000 employees we are still taking care of a lot them and hopefully help more little by little. I think this is a strong message to all companies,” said Estefan.

Just last week supermarket staple Sedanos teamed up with two other Miami iconic restaurants Versailles and La Carreta and hired hundreds of their restaurant employees.

“These employees will be from cashiers to stocking produce hot food you name it Sedanos needed these employees and Versailles and La Carreta was able to provide them,” said Jorge Plascencia, CEO Republica.

Two companies stepping forward providing not only jobs but also strength and unity at a time we need it the most.

“I know this going to make us bigger and stronger. We are all together doesn’t matter what you believe, your religion, kind of politics it’s not about politics it’s about humans making a better world,” said Estefan.

This partnership between CVS Health and the Estefan’s is part of CVS Health’s recent announcement on its accelerated plans to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country.

