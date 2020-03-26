Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Homestead announced it will be issuing a curfew in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
City officials said the curfew would begin on Friday, March 27, starting at p.m.
The curfew will be enforced nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Here are the following exceptions:
- Receiving or providing health care services
- Providing or assisting police, fire or governmental services
- Providing support to those with disabilities or medical needs
- Walking pets
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.