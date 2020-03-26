MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to help those struggling for food during the coronavirus crisis, several organizations are hosting food distribution events throughout South Florida.
Hialeah Joint Senior Housing Food Distribution Drive
This joint effort by Miami-Dade County, City of Hialeah and Hialeah Housing Authority will hand out 1,400 meals to seniors in need.
- When: Friday, March 27, at 8:00 a.m.
- Where: City of Hialeah Senior Housing Building, 1340 W 26 Pl., Hialeah, FL 33012
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Food Distribution
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami partnered with Sushi Maki and Feeding South Florida to distribute food to more than 400 people.
- When: Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: Carnival Center for Excellence, BBBS headquarters, 550 NW 42 Ave., Miami, FL 33126
Rep. Shevrin Jones Food Distribution Drive-Thru
Rep. Shevrin Jones is hosting a free food distribution in partnership with Farm Share and Koinonia Worship Center and Village.
Since this is a drive-thru site, attendees should remain in their vehicles while entering on SW 48 Ave. and exiting on SW 48 Ave. As for the process, drivers are asked to follow the designated lines and open their trunk upon arriving at the pick-up stations where someone will load their vehicle.
- When: Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Koinonia Worship Center and Village, 4900 W Hallandale Beach Blvd., Pembroke Park, FL 33023
Feeding South Florida Drive-Thru Food Distribution
- When: Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Where: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24 St., Miami, FL 33165
