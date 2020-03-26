



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – While essential services continue to operate in South Florida, the rules of conducting business are changing day-by-day during the coronavirus crisis.

Call it curbside care at the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital.

The vet comes to you at your car to pick up pet for treatment.

It’s pet care in the age of the coronavirus and social distancing.

“It’s a surreal experience. As a community, we are all working collaboratively,” said Linda Ream with the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital.

Collaboration is key as you try to navigate appointments at places that are open.

One dental office texts you when it’s time to come in, though only for emergencies right now.

An H&R Block office had its workspaces sanitized and clients were kept at a distance.

A sushi restaurant CBS4’s Joan Murray visited wasn’t allowing anyone inside.

You can call your order in for pickup, but it’s hardly enough to pay their bills.

“People don’t want to leave home,” said restaurant owner Kathy Lee. “When they call ahead, we bring the food to the car.”

Speaking of cars, don’t despair if you have transmission trouble or your battery goes bad. Most mechanics are under the hood during the outbreak, working in garages with air flowing from front to back.

If you are sick or injured, you will be happy to know the doctors are in at most urgent care centers as an alternative to the emergency rooms.

“If you have shortness of breath or have a true medical emergency, go to the ER,” said Al Rego, the administrative director of ambulatory care at Memorial Healthcare System. “But this is good for falls and sprains, sore throat. It’s easier and less expensive.”

