OVERTOWN (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, an NBA Hall of Fame player who founded the Overtown Youth Center, in partnership with DeliverLean, one of the nation’s largest healthy meal delivery and food manufacturing companies, are making sure South Florida is fed.

Starting Wednesday, March 25th, and through the foreseeable future, DeliverLean and the Overtown Youth Center will offer free breakfasts and lunches at Gibson Park, located at 401 NW 12th Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A total of 500 meals will be distributed.

Meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Mourning said more than 70 percent of the children at the OYC are raised by single mothers. He mentions they do not have enough support to give their children the necessities.

“I have been blessed with so much and I have the support of so many people but there are a lot of people and families that just don’t have the support,” he said.

“Our team has been working tirelessly to make sure people have food in time of need,” said Scott Harris, CEO of DeliverLean.

DeliverLean is making 50-thousand meals a day. Harris said they have partnered with Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez to deliver food to the community’s seniors. Seniors can call 311 to find out more about the meals.