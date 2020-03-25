Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The family of former South Florida FBI agent Bob Levinson has announced he has died while in Iranian custody.
His loved ones released the following statement on social media:
Statement from the Levinson Family pic.twitter.com/0t3YLvGJIc
— Help Bob Levinson (@HelpBobLevinson) March 25, 2020
Levinson, who is from Coral Springs, vanished in 2013 while working for the CIA on an unapproved intelligence-gathering mission.
He retired from the FBI in 1998. Tuesday would have been his 67th birthday.
