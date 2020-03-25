MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Instead of crowds lining up for carnival rides, there are construction crews at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds.
They’re working on building a 250-bed field hospital there in case it is needed to house coronavirus patients.
Officials say there are no plans to open it for now, but it will serve as a backup, in case our hospital system starts to get overwhelmed.
