MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Transit has announced it will be suspending some bus routes due to a decline in ridership because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The following routes are being suspended starting March 26:
- Route 836 – 836 Express
- Route 175 – 175 Express
The following routes are being suspended starting March 27:
- Route 195 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Downtown
- Route 295 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Civic Center
- Route 196 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Downtown
- Route 296 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Civic Center
Transit officials said riders wishing to travel to Civic Center and Downtown Miami can still use Route 95/Golden Glades Express.
Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works will continue to monitor the situation. As a result, additional adjustments could happen.
For additional information about these adjustments, riders can visit the transportation department’s service updates page.
