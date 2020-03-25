CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Transit has announced it will be suspending some bus routes due to a decline in ridership because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The following routes are being suspended starting March 26:

  • Route 836 – 836 Express
  • Route 175 – 175 Express

The following routes are being suspended starting March 27:

  • Route 195 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Downtown
  • Route 295 – 95 Express/Broward Blvd to Civic Center
  • Route 196 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Downtown
  • Route 296 – 95 Express/Sheridan to Civic Center

Transit officials said riders wishing to travel to Civic Center and Downtown Miami can still use Route 95/Golden Glades Express.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works will continue to monitor the situation. As a result, additional adjustments could happen.

For additional information about these adjustments, riders can visit the transportation department’s service updates page.

