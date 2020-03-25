CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami City Commission has just voted in favor of a curfew in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS news partner the Miami Herald, who has been monitoring the meeting, said it would begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and would be every night for at least seven days from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The exceptions are people going to work at a legally open business, those in need of medical services and walking your dog within 250 feet of your home.

