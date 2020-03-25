



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sounding frustrated, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says not enough of the businesses that are allowed to stay open are practicing social distancing. So if they won’t enforce it, the police will.

“Keep your distance. Six feet between all people is not a suggestion. It is now the rule of law,” Gimenez said.

Mayor Gimenez’s executive order limiting gathering in public places to 10 people or fewer while maintaining a safe distance has gone into effect.

County police officers are now out enforcing those new rules.

“I’ve been hearing over and over again that we still do not have 100% compliance, so today becomes a day of action” Gimenez said.

Officers paid visits to popular coffee hangouts and restaurants, making sure lines weren’t stacking up and any orders placed were for carry out or delivery only.

They were also checking to see if there were proper cleaning and sanitation supplies available at these locations.

At retail stores, workers were cleaning off shopping carts and taking purchases right to the cars.

Even at construction sites there were signs of social distancing.

This order isn’t just for Miami-Dade County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also released an order Tuesday telling Florida residents to keep social gatherings, even ones in your own home, down to 10 or less people.

This is all being done in the hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need the community to do their part. We need the community to abide by to the rules,” said Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta. “Failure to comply to an executive order is a crime. It’s a misdemeanor and it could lead to an arrest.”

RELATED:

Current Curfews In South Florida

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER