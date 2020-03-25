CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The city of Coral Gables has issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli announced the order will go in effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
The city is still allowing the following:
- Essential Retail (groceries; medical care; restaurants – pick up, take out or delivery; banking)
- Outdoor Activities (not otherwise closed by Miami-Dade’s order)
- Religious Activities (subject to social distancing)
- Personal Support Activities (caring for family or friends)
- Essential Work (to and from businesses permitted to remain open)
READ: Coral Gables “Safer At Home” Emergency Order
Coral Gables now joins the city of Miami and Miami Beach in issuing a safer-at-home style policy to keep residents off the streets.
