CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The city of Coral Gables has issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli announced the order will go in effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The city is still allowing the following:

  • Essential Retail (groceries; medical care; restaurants – pick up, take out or delivery; banking)
  • Outdoor Activities (not otherwise closed by Miami-Dade’s order)
  • Religious Activities (subject to social distancing)
  • Personal Support Activities (caring for family or friends)
  • Essential Work (to and from businesses permitted to remain open)

READ: Coral Gables “Safer At Home” Emergency Order

Coral Gables now joins the city of Miami and Miami Beach in issuing a safer-at-home style policy to keep residents off the streets.

