FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health is working to get its drive-thru coronavirus testing site back up and running after it was closed on Wednesday.
The problem wasn’t with a scarcity of testing kits but rather a shortage of collection swabs. Their team is now looking to procure more.
In the six days that the site was operational, more than 1,500 samples were collected and sent for processing.
Results are starting to be returned.
For the full list of testing locations Broward and Miami-Dade, click here.
