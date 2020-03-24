Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – AT&T is stepping up to help South Florida students connect easier for their online learning.
The company is giving free wireless data to school districts.
Through May 22nd, qualified schools (K-12, colleges and universities) nationwide activating new lines for school-issued tablets, 4G LTE-enabled laptops and hotspot devices will get unlimited wireless data service for free for 60 days to offer their students.
There is also a video-calling application called Caribu that allows family members to read, draw, and play games with one another while at different locations. Caribu is a Miami-based company and AT&T is providing 60 days of free access and unlimited usage.
