MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is requesting that President Donald Trump declare a ‘Major Disaster’ in Florida, as the state responds to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. DeSantis sent a letter to the president on Monday making the request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Click here to read the governor’s letter
President Trump’s declaration would allow federal funds to be used for unemployment assistance and other needed services during a time of crisis.
