TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Jury trials throughout the state are being suspended in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Florida Chief Justice Charles Canady issued an order Tuesday suspending jury trials statewide through April 17.
“The pandemic presents an extraordinary challenge for the legal system,” Canady said in a video address. “We depend on human interaction to achieve justice under the law. We are working to maintain that interaction while also minimizing the spread of the virus.”
The new order also extends an earlier suspension of speedy trial rules and related court procedures.
It directs all state courts to cancel or postpone court proceedings other than essential and critical ones.
It also orders other measures designed to reduce the need for in-person contact in court proceedings as much as possible, including suspending some notarization requirements.
