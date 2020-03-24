CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – One man was killed, a second was hurt, in a crash involving two motorcycles early Tuesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Daniel Sanchez Aguilar, 22, was heading east on Sheridan Street when he collided with 19-year-old Jamal Corleto, who was also heading east, around 169th Avenue.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes.

Aguilar died on the scene. Corleto was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Pembroke Pines police said charges may be filed based upon the final outcome of the Traffic Unit’s investigation.

