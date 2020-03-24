FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be implementing southbound stops into the Florida Keys.
According to MCSO, the stops will start at mile-marker 11.5 to enforce the county’s closure to tourists.
Officials said the stops “will begin no later than early Friday.”
The Keys closed to visitors on Sunday just days after shutting down all hotels, motels and short-term rentals.
That said, the ban doesn’t include rentals for those working on projects within the county.
