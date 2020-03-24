MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is cracking down on the number of people who can gather in public in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Tuesday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an Executive Order which limits the number of people gathering in public buildings and on streets and sidewalks to no more than ten.
This Order took effect at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
This ten-person limit also applies to alleys and public ways.
They don’t apply to:
- Federal, state or local government employees, or contractors acting on behalf of such entities, who are providing services in any public street, alley, sidewalk or public way
- Any roadways interior to PortMiami or any airport
- Individuals traveling by car, bus, truck, train, automated people mover, mass transit, or other powered vehicle, or waiting at a bus stop, Metromover or Metrorail station
Any essential businesses that are still open should continue to observe social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet between people.
Any businesses which don’t comply with the CDC guidelines are subject to closure.
