TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery is closing all of its offices to keep employees safe from the coronavirus.
It will still be drawing numbers nightly. The winning numbers air during the CBS4 News at 11.
Those who win are being told to hold onto their tickets or mail them to a lottery office to claim their prize.
