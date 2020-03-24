



CBS All Access is the latest streaming service to jump in on the increased number of people watching TV while they’re quarantined at home.

“Star Trek Picard” star Sir Patrick Stewart announced on Twitter that new subscribers to CBS All Access can watch all of the content on the streaming site for free during the next month.

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

New subscribers will be able to check out CBS All Access exclusives like “Star Trek Picard,” “Interrogation” with Peter Sarsgaard and Kyle Gallner, “The Good Fight,” with Christine Baranski and “Why Women Kill” starring Lucy Liu.

Looking for something to watch? To enjoy #CBSAllAccess for One Month Free use code: ALL https://t.co/BwsPkC1hCp pic.twitter.com/rpHuC8hcBJ — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) March 24, 2020

CBS All Access also features a library of current CBS shows, old CBS shows, and classic movies.

You can sign up here for CBS All Access.