POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Health has announced it will be temporarily suspending coronavirus testing at its Pompano Beach site.
A spokesperson for Broward Health said they are working to get it back up again.
For those looking to get tested, there are sites still up and running across South Florida, with more on the way.
On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Marlins Park would be turned into a drive-thru testing site.
For the full list of testing locations, click here.
RELATED:
Current Curfews In South Florida
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.