POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Broward Health has announced it will be temporarily suspending coronavirus testing at its Pompano Beach site.

A spokesperson for Broward Health said they are working to get it back up again.

For those looking to get tested, there are sites still up and running across South Florida, with more on the way.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Marlins Park would be turned into a drive-thru testing site.

For the full list of testing locations, click here.

