The transportation industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 161 companies listed open jobs for Miami-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in transportation include Floor & Decor, AppleOne and FTL HUB. According to a recent job opening posted by FTL HUB, the company “is an asset-based logistics company: We specialize in nationwide full truck freight of both reefer [refrigerated] and dry loads.”
Jobs posted by Floor & Decor in the past month in Miami included warehouse workers and supervisors, while AppleOne was hiring warehouse workers, and FTL HUB sought truck drivers.
