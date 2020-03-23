



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will issue an executive order to require anyone traveling from New York and New Jersey area to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The announcement came during a press conference Monday afternoon where the governor talked about measures he has ordered to limit the spread of the coronavirus .

“Today there are over 190 direct flights from the New York City area to Florida,” DeSantis said.

“I would reckon given the outbreak there that every single flight has someone on it that is positive for COVID-19, and so as we’re working to stop it in the state of Florida.”

The governor announced he would sign an executive order later today.

Earlier on Monday, Governor DeSantis said that he wants to avoid imposing a statewide lockdown as many other states have done.

